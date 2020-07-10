William F. Ehrhardt Sr.Slinger - William F. Ehrhardt Sr. passed away unexpectedly on July 2, 2020 at the age of 59. Beloved Dad of William Jr. and Stephanie Ehrhardt. Loving son of Robert and Bernadine Ehrhardt. Dear brother of Robbie and Mary. He is further survived by nieces, nephews other relative and many friends.Bill was a man who loved life and all the adventures he could have outdoors. He cherished the times he could spend at the Lake home in Minocqua relaxing on the lake while fishing. In the summer time he would be out on the four wheeler or a ride on the Harley. Winter he could be found out on the snowmobileHe was a Wisconsin sports fan, always cheering on the home team. Along with watching games he loved a horse shoe match or a good game of pool. He helped many people as an Auto mechanic both in his career and in his love for Muscle cars and as a Vintage Car collector.Most of all Bill loved his family and friends. A private family service was held.You will live on in our hearts and you will neverbe forgottenRest in peace Bill