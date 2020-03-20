|
William F. Holland
Milwaukee - Born on October 26, 1935. Born to Eternal Life on March 20, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette Holland for 58 ½ years. Loving father of Corey (Terri), Timothy (Marie) and Michelle (Mark) Markiewicz. Proud grandfather of 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Cherished cousin of Shirley Dollinger. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center for the tremendous care they gave Bill in his time of need. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020