William F. "Bill" Lemieux
William F. "Bill" Lemieux

Milwaukee - Bill F. Lemieux, age 81, a resident of Milwaukee passed away peacefully, and was called home to the Lord, at his home, October 12, 2020. He was passionate about his faith and he participated as a communion minister for the Milwaukee Catholic Home. Bill was active in politics, but more importantly to him was the decades of teaching in MPS. Loved like a father by, Joseph Hanus, David Subat, and Joseph Radoszewski. Preceeded in death by his parents William and Shirley. Funeral Mass 11AM at SS. PETER & PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2490 N. Cramer Street, Milwaukee, WI 53211. Please join service via livestream found on the funeral home website in Bill's tribute. Interment Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum, Fond du Lac.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
