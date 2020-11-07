1/1
William F. "Bill" Majkowski Sr.
William F. "Bill" Majkowski, Sr.

Milwaukee - Bill checked out at age 71 on November 6th, 2020. Loving husband of Ruth (nee Casebeer). Devoted father of William Jr. (April), Terry (Shannon), and Craig Majkowski. Special grandfather of Ashley, Erica, Jacquelyn, Rebecka, Cal, and Brady. Further survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, and many other family and friends. Proceeded in death by his parents, Walter Majkowski and Lucille Blatnik and his sister Barbra Foster. Visitation Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 7 PM. Interment Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Retired employee of Briggs & Stratton. Member of Allied Industrial Union Local 232. Bill would like to thank Terri, Jill, Jerry, and the rest of the Aurora at Home Hospice Care team for getting him through his final months of life. In lieu of flowers, memorials to any charity in Bill's name appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
