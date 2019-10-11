|
|
William F. Panter
Wauwatosa - William (Bill) Panter of Wauwatosa, WI, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019 at the age of 77 at Aurora West Allis Hospital in West Allis, WI after a long illness. Bill served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard from 1964-1970. He was a retiree from Case, then CNH Industries where he worked in maintenance. Bill enjoyed sports and was an avid Brewers and Packer fan.
He is the dear brother of Leone (Russell) Schonack of Aurora Colorado. He was the uncle of Linda (Andrew) Renk of Janesville, WI; Gwen (Richard) Magner of Hoffman Estates, IL; and Mark (Becky) Schonack of Aurora, CO.
He is also survived by 4 grand-nieces and 2 grand-nephews and 7 great-grand nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Friedrich and Elsa Panter.
A private celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. If desired, friends may make a contribution to the American Foundation for the Blind; 1401 S. Clark St., Ste. 730; Arlington, VA 22202
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019