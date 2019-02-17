Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 376-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rausch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Rausch

Notice Condolences Flowers

William F. Rausch Notice
Rausch, William F. Of Thiensville Feb. 12, 2019, age 91 years, beloved husband of Kathleen "Pat" (nee Kramer), dear father of William J. (Mary), Peter (Laurie), Frederick (Carol), and JoAnn (Daniel) Schulteis. Further survived by 6 grandchildren, 1 sister, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, January 18, 6 PM at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Road, Mequon. Visitation at the CHURCH Monday from 3:30 - 5:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Horizon Hospice appreciated. Bill served as the Village of Thiensville Fire Chief for 35 years. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE Cedarburg 262-376-9600 Eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.