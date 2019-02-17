|
|
Rausch, William F. Of Thiensville Feb. 12, 2019, age 91 years, beloved husband of Kathleen "Pat" (nee Kramer), dear father of William J. (Mary), Peter (Laurie), Frederick (Carol), and JoAnn (Daniel) Schulteis. Further survived by 6 grandchildren, 1 sister, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, January 18, 6 PM at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Road, Mequon. Visitation at the CHURCH Monday from 3:30 - 5:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Horizon Hospice appreciated. Bill served as the Village of Thiensville Fire Chief for 35 years. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE Cedarburg 262-376-9600 Eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019