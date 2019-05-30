|
Moesel, William Frederick "Big Willy" Passed away on May 28, 2019, at the age of 20, from an acute asthma attack. Loving son of Fred and Trish Moesel. Brother to Ryan, Connor (Britt), and Drew Moesel. Adored "Uncle Bill" to nephew Thomas.Further survived by other loving family and friends, too numerous to mention. Always full of life, Will's infectious smile and laughter lit up any room. He will be deeply missed by all. Visitation will take place at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr. in Shorewood, TOMORROW, Friday, May 31, from 4:00 to 6:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating Will's life, will take place on Saturday, June 1, at 10:00AM at Old St. Mary Catholic Church, 844 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202. A reception will follow. Memorials in Will's name may be made to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, 555 E. Wells Street, Suite 1100 Milwaukee, WI 53202, or at www.aaaaifoundation.org/give/
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 30, 2019