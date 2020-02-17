Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
11709 W. Cleveland Ave
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
11709 W. Cleveland Ave
William G. Hofer Jr.

William G. Hofer Jr. Notice
William G. Hofer Jr.

Age 77, Found Peace after a short illness Fri. Feb. 14th, 2020. Loving husband of 50 years to Susan (Langworthy). Proud father of Scoot and Todd (Terri), grandfather of Joshua, Elizabeth and Andrew. Further survived by his sister Beverly Mahloch and the Dempsey Family, other relatives and many loving friends. Visitation will be held Fri. Feb 21st from 10AM until time of services at 12 NOON at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 11709 W. Cleveland Ave. Private Interment.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
