Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
William "Bill" Gavigan

William "Bill" Gavigan

West Allis - Joined his loving wife, Frances, of 60 years on Saturday, November 23, 2019, age 88. Cherished dad of Marianne (Dale) Haut and Karen (Bob) Dezelan. Proud grandpa of Amanda (Nick) Ameen, Courtney (Matt) Ameen, Brandon (Brittany) Haut and the late Brooke. Tender great-grandpa of Lydia, Vienna, Liam and Alena. Further survived by other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, on Friday, 29, 2019, 3-5 PM. Burial will be held privately.

Bill proudly served his country during the Korean War in the Army. He was a firefighter in West Allis for 30 years. Bill volunteered his time at West Allis Memorial Hospital for 10 years.

"Thanks for lunch, Dad!"

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
jsonline