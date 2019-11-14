|
William George Edwards Jr.
Died peacefully Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at the age of 87 years.
He leaves his sons: David, Matthew and Timothy (Margie); his daughters Nancy (Rob) and Elizabeth (Mitch); his brother John (Jean) Edwards; his sister Peggy (Bob) Edwards Kent. He was proud of his eight grandchildren: Nancy, Melissa, Kirstin, Aaron, John, Anna, Daniel and Samuel, and one great granddaughter: Lorelei. Bill also had many other important, close family and friends.
Born and raised in the Fredonia/Dunkirk area of New York. Bill was the son of William G. Edwards Sr. and Rose Jasmine Manzella. This was a thriving Sicilian community filled with extended family. In his early years, Bill's athletic skills shined in both football and basketball at Fredonia High School. He led the Fredonia teams to multiple team championships and earned All-Star team honors.
While attending St. Bonaventure University, Bill was a "defensive force, a hook shot man and deadly tap-in specialist" on the basketball team, that never lost a home game during his three years as a starter. He played in multiple NIT tournaments, with the Bonnies finishing the 1952 season ranked third in the country.
After graduating from St. Bonaventure University, Bill was drafted in 1953 by the Rochester Royals to play in the NBA. However, Bill decided to enlist in the Army where he had two years of active duty in the Army 1953-1955, followed by six years in the Army Reserves. While in the Army, Bill had the opportunity to play on the Camp Gordon (Georgia) Army basketball team, with the team finishing third in the All-Army Tournament.
After serving with the Army, Bill joined Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corporation. He started in the plant, but was pulled into sales once his manager knew about his college degree. He spent over 40 years with the company, most of those years as a top salesperson. During these years, Bill married Janet Bolmer and together they had five children, living first in Pittsburgh, then St. Louis. They moved to Milwaukee in 1962 which Bill then called home for well over 55 years. In 1987, Bill and Terry Gail Pritchett were married and spent nearly 30 years together traveling, golfing, and spending time with friends and family.
Visitation Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon from 4:00PM until time of memorial service at 6:30PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lawlis Family Hospice Center in Mequon, WI. We are extremely thankful for the staff at the Lawlis Hospice Center who helped our Dad on this last journey of his life.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019