Stephens Jr., William 'Billy' George Stephens Jr., William 'Billy' George born November 30, 1955. Died June 12, 2019. He will be greatly missed by daughter, Courtney (Ryan) Dirks and son William (Lisa); grandchildren Amelia, Jackson, Max, Makenzie, and 5th grandchild due in November. Please come have a laugh with family and friends of Billy Boy at 1pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at The Newport in Milwaukee. Don't dress up, he'd hate that.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2019