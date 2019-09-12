Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Agudas Achim Cemetery
3690 E. College Ave.
Cudahy, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gertel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Gertel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Gertel Notice
William "Bill" Gertel

Passed away Sept. 11, 2019 at the age of 96. Husband of Sylvia, father of Rabbi Elliot and Dr. Theodore (Joan) Gertel, grandfather of Dr. Alexander (Maggie), Aaron (Emma Daisy), Jason and Diana, and great-grandfather of Joey, Lea and Aya. Born in Hrubrieshuv Poland, he immigrated to Montreal at age 9. He graduated from Commercial High School as valedictorian of his class.

A World War II veteran of the Canadian Army, Bill attended McGill University and its post graduate school of accounting and economics. In 1950, he settled in Springfield, MA. He was a partner in, and the financial officer of, Rubin Brothers, a wholesale dry goods distributor. He served as financial secretary of Beth Israel Synagogue and on the board of the United Hebrew Schools.

Bill had a strong love for cantorial and other music since earliest childhood. In Springfield, he was a member of the Kodimoh Choir and then, for 45 years, of the Beth El Choir.

Graveside funeral service, Thurs., Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM at Agudas Achim Cemetery, 3690 E. College Ave., Cudahy. Contributions may be made to the Peltz Center for Jewish Life in Mequon or to Mequon Jewish Preschool.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline