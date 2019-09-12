|
William "Bill" Gertel
Passed away Sept. 11, 2019 at the age of 96. Husband of Sylvia, father of Rabbi Elliot and Dr. Theodore (Joan) Gertel, grandfather of Dr. Alexander (Maggie), Aaron (Emma Daisy), Jason and Diana, and great-grandfather of Joey, Lea and Aya. Born in Hrubrieshuv Poland, he immigrated to Montreal at age 9. He graduated from Commercial High School as valedictorian of his class.
A World War II veteran of the Canadian Army, Bill attended McGill University and its post graduate school of accounting and economics. In 1950, he settled in Springfield, MA. He was a partner in, and the financial officer of, Rubin Brothers, a wholesale dry goods distributor. He served as financial secretary of Beth Israel Synagogue and on the board of the United Hebrew Schools.
Bill had a strong love for cantorial and other music since earliest childhood. In Springfield, he was a member of the Kodimoh Choir and then, for 45 years, of the Beth El Choir.
Graveside funeral service, Thurs., Sept. 12 at 1:00 PM at Agudas Achim Cemetery, 3690 E. College Ave., Cudahy. Contributions may be made to the Peltz Center for Jewish Life in Mequon or to Mequon Jewish Preschool.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019