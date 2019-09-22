|
William Gross
Waukesha - Passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Betty Gross. Dear father of Fred (Toni) Gross and Tom Gross. Loving grandpa of Lindsey (Brian) Solano and Kelsey Gross. Great-grandfather of Lane, Brooke and Lilah. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, Nebraska.
Bill proudly served in the United States Navy, he was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church in Waukesha, and was a member and officer of the American Truck Historical Society.
A special thank you to all who have touched Bill throughout his life.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019