Grosskreuz, William "Bill" age 92 years, of West Bend, was called home to be with the Lord on April 25, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 5:00 pm on Tues., April 30 at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation at the funeral home on Tues. from 3:00 pm until the time of service. Interment Wed. at Arlington Park Cemetery in Greenfield. Complete obituary and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019