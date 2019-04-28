Services
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
William "Bill" Grosskreuz

Grosskreuz, William "Bill" age 92 years, of West Bend, was called home to be with the Lord on April 25, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 5:00 pm on Tues., April 30 at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation at the funeral home on Tues. from 3:00 pm until the time of service. Interment Wed. at Arlington Park Cemetery in Greenfield. Complete obituary and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
