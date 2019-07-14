|
Born, William H. "Bill" Of Pewaukee, WI and Bradenton, FL; Born in Milwaukee on April 12, 1949 to Walter and Dorothy (nee Vogl). Born into Eternal Life with his Lord and Savior on the morning of July 3, 2019. Bill attended Washington High School in Milwaukee and studied physical therapy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Bill was a co-founder of HealthReach Rehabilitation Services, Inc. in Brookfield, WI where he was a devoted and respected leader dedicated to building a successful company for his patients and colleagues. He was also a member and served a term as president of the Wisconsin Physical Therapy Association. A man of strong faith, he was actively involved in and served as congregational president at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Wauwatosa for many years. In recent years, he regularly attended St. Dominic Catholic Parish in Brookfield with his family. As a proud UW alumnus and avid Badger fan, he sported Badger red as often as possible. He frequented football games, Badger Band concerts and Alumni Association events. Nothing made him happier than spending time in Wisconsin's north woods. He instilled an appreciation of nature-especially "awesome sunsets"-in his children and loved to entertain friends at his beloved cabin on Pine Lake. He is survived by his wife Kathleen Tomczyk Born, ex-wife and mother of his daughters Wendy (nee Carter) Born, daughters Sarah Born and Amanda (Daniel) Born Bernath and step-daughters Kelley (Thomas) Vanden Heuvel and Kimberly (Evan) Claditis. He was the proud grandfather 'Buppa' of Jonah Born, Adeline, Emily and Olivia Bernath, Andrew and Jack and Nicholas and Sophia. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Donohue, niece Colleen (David) Belknapp, nephews Timothy (Victoria) Donohue and Michael (Kelly) Donohue, great-nieces and nephews: Jamison, Wilson, Daniel and Molly Belknapp; Matthew, Ryan and Patrick Donohue; Riley, Kennedy and Kayley Donohue. As well as a brotherhood of life-long friends, who were his fishing buddies, golf partners and confidants. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law Jerry Donohue and Richie Tomczyk. Bill's life will be celebrated on Friday, July 19, 2019 at ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18255 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, with visitation beginning at 3:00 PM. Bill will be remembered in a eulogy at 4:45 PM, followed by Funeral Mass at 5:00 PM. Private burial at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wisconsin Alumni Association or the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019