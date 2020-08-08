1/
William H. (Billy) Day Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Day, Jr. (Billy)

Harshaw - Born November 11th, 1948 - born to eternal life on July 25th, 2020 at the age of 71. Graduated from Nicolet High School, proudly served our country in the United States Navy and retired from Wisconsin Electric Company. He was the eldest son of William H. Day Sr and Lois M. He was married and had no children. Further survived by 3 aunts, Sue Nixon (Fla.), Karen Fleming, and Joan Holanders, two brothers, Dennis "Jim" Day (Jan) and Donald "Joe" Day (Julie), nieces, nephews, and cousins.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved