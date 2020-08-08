William H. Day, Jr. (Billy)



Harshaw - Born November 11th, 1948 - born to eternal life on July 25th, 2020 at the age of 71. Graduated from Nicolet High School, proudly served our country in the United States Navy and retired from Wisconsin Electric Company. He was the eldest son of William H. Day Sr and Lois M. He was married and had no children. Further survived by 3 aunts, Sue Nixon (Fla.), Karen Fleming, and Joan Holanders, two brothers, Dennis "Jim" Day (Jan) and Donald "Joe" Day (Julie), nieces, nephews, and cousins.









