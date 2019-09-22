|
William H. Dermody
Wauwatosa - September 7, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved son of the late Violet. Dear brother of Joanne Zank. Uncle of Steve (Talora) Zank, Kathie (Jim) Shaw, Karen (Tom) Behnke, Liz (Dave) Kapfhamer, Jane Zank, Rich (Chrystal) Zank and Lisa (Cory) Tisch. Cousin of Tim ( Margaret) Schoewe and Rob (Tina) Schoewe.
Visitation on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 1615 Wauwatosa Avenue, Wauwatosa from 9:30 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 10:30 AM. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St Matthew's Lutheran Church or Luther Manor appreciated. Bill was a retiree of Northwest Mutual Life; a longtime member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church and was active in Masonic organizations.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019