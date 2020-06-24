William H. Doering
William H. Doering of Hayward, WI (age 87) died in comfort and peace at Kathy's House Hospice in West Bend, WI. He was able to enjoy the presence of his families touch right to the last moment.
Born to William C. and Hilda Doering of Whitefish Bay, WI, where grew up with his two brothers Robert, John, and their lifetime friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert and John, wife Noreen of 62 years and baby daughter Holly.
He is survived by his three daughters Cindy (Jim) Lotzer of Waterford, WI; Margaret Fisher (Paul Egner) of West Bend, WI; and Amy (Tom) Christian of Naples, FL, including six Grandchildren, Peter Erdmann, Gretchen Erdmann-Hermans, Holly Lotzer, Patty Patterson, PJ Lotzer and Alex Bayer as well as three Great-Grandchildren.
Bill was an outdoor adventurer. Hunting, fishing, canoeing, sailing and flying were just a few of the many hobbies he had. He was a master craftsman in stonework, masonry and carpentry, blessing his family and friends with many handcrafted treasures over the years. He was inventive and ambitious to a fault. No project was ever to great of a challenge. He earned his pilot's license at age 73. His quiet, unassuming, kind and gentle nature warmed the hearts of everyone he met. He was so loved and will be forever missed.
A service will be held at Spider Lake Church on September 12th at 1:00pm for family and friends. An ice cream social will follow in the church hall.
Contributions may be made in Bill's memory to:
Spider Lake Church, 12104 Lower Twin Lake Rd, Hayward, WI 54843
Friends of Wisconsin State Parks, https://www.fwspdonations.org/
Spider Lake Cemetery (designate Spider Lake Cemetery in memo and make checks payable to Cindy Lotzer) 702 Aber Dr., Waterford, WI 53185.
William H. Doering of Hayward, WI (age 87) died in comfort and peace at Kathy's House Hospice in West Bend, WI. He was able to enjoy the presence of his families touch right to the last moment.
Born to William C. and Hilda Doering of Whitefish Bay, WI, where grew up with his two brothers Robert, John, and their lifetime friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert and John, wife Noreen of 62 years and baby daughter Holly.
He is survived by his three daughters Cindy (Jim) Lotzer of Waterford, WI; Margaret Fisher (Paul Egner) of West Bend, WI; and Amy (Tom) Christian of Naples, FL, including six Grandchildren, Peter Erdmann, Gretchen Erdmann-Hermans, Holly Lotzer, Patty Patterson, PJ Lotzer and Alex Bayer as well as three Great-Grandchildren.
Bill was an outdoor adventurer. Hunting, fishing, canoeing, sailing and flying were just a few of the many hobbies he had. He was a master craftsman in stonework, masonry and carpentry, blessing his family and friends with many handcrafted treasures over the years. He was inventive and ambitious to a fault. No project was ever to great of a challenge. He earned his pilot's license at age 73. His quiet, unassuming, kind and gentle nature warmed the hearts of everyone he met. He was so loved and will be forever missed.
A service will be held at Spider Lake Church on September 12th at 1:00pm for family and friends. An ice cream social will follow in the church hall.
Contributions may be made in Bill's memory to:
Spider Lake Church, 12104 Lower Twin Lake Rd, Hayward, WI 54843
Friends of Wisconsin State Parks, https://www.fwspdonations.org/
Spider Lake Cemetery (designate Spider Lake Cemetery in memo and make checks payable to Cindy Lotzer) 702 Aber Dr., Waterford, WI 53185.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.