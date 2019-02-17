|
Graf Jr., William "Bill" H. Passed away February 13, 2019 at the age of 75 years. Husband of Jackie (nee Bargo). Loving dad of Kim (Tim) Theisen, the late Jeff, Tracy (Jeff) Gscheidmeier, William (Tina), John (Amanda) and Sara. Brother of Robert (Sherrie). Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a nephew, cousins, other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:45am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Friday at the funeral home 10:00am until time of services. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019