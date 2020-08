William H. HuckMukwonago - Passed to eternal life on August 19, 2020 at the age of 77.Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 26th at 7:00 PM at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the time of the Service. Burial will be held on Friday, August 28th at 2:00 PM at Chimney Rock Cemetery in the Town of Chimney Rock, WI. Please see Funeral Home website for full obituary.