William H. Keller

William H. Keller Notice
William H. Keller

Found peace on April 9, 2020 at age 81. Loving husband of Carla. Brother of Carol Kruger. Further survived by nieces, grand nephews and nieces, and great-grand nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents Margaret and Elmer, his sister Marjorie Stauber, nephew Scott Stauber, and his nap buddies Amber and Beans.

Bill was a graduate of UW-Madison earning a PhD in Electrical Engineering. He was co-founder of Micro-Technology, Inc in Menomonee Falls. His favorite pasttime was working on model trains.

A private service will be held at this time with a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials in his name to the or an animal shelter of your choice are appreciated.

Special thank you to the staff at Shorehaven for their care and compassion.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
