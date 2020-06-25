William H. Lehman
Yarmouth, ME - Passed away on June 24, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Leona Lehman (nee Berlin). Loving father of Terry (Howard Schohl) Miller, Kenneth (Lauren) Lehman and Laura (Philippe) Dray. Graveside service pending for Friday, June 26th, at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery, Milwaukee. Please see funeral home website for complete notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.