William H. Lehman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Lehman

Yarmouth, ME - Passed away on June 24, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Leona Lehman (nee Berlin). Loving father of Terry (Howard Schohl) Miller, Kenneth (Lauren) Lehman and Laura (Philippe) Dray. Graveside service pending for Friday, June 26th, at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery, Milwaukee. Please see funeral home website for complete notice.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved