William H. Loeffler
William H. Loeffler

of Jackson, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Sauer). Loving father of Amy (Jody) Hansen and Andy (Colleen). Proud grandfather of Riley Hansen, Grace and Ellie. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at David's Star Ev. Lutheran Church, 2740 David's Star Dr., Jackson, from 1:00 PM until 2:45 PM. A graveside service will follow at the church cemetery at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to David's Star Ev. Lutheran Church or to Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School are appreciated. Please visit the funeral home website for more information.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 24 to May 27, 2020.
