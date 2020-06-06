William H. Maltzahn Jr.Passed from this life to eternal life on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Age 73. He is survived by his wife, Victoria; his daughter, Melissa Samens; 5 grandchildren, Marina, Viviana, Tyler, Stephanie and Brandon. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Maltzahn, his brother, Bob (44) and his daughter, Karlee (32) Further survived by other relatives and friends.Bill was born in Milwaukee, WI and moved to Miami, Florida as a teenager. He attended and graduated from Miami High School. After graduation, he returned to Milwaukee WI where he met his wife, Victoria. They were married for 45 years.Bill was part of the cooking ministry at Weather Stone Church for many years. Bill loved Jesus, Nascar, fishing and his Thursday morning men's group at Panera. Bill also loved animals and was a foster parent to many over the years. His best friends were Chuck Klotz and his dog, Chuck. He was loved by many and will be missed by many.Gathering at WEATHER STONE CHURCH 1500 S. WEST LANE NEW BERLIN, WI on Saturday, June 13 from until time of Service at . In lieu of flowers, memorials to Go Cheese PO Box 448 Rochester, WI 53167 in honor of Bill appreciated.