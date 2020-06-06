William H. Maltzahn Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Maltzahn Jr.

Passed from this life to eternal life on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Age 73. He is survived by his wife, Victoria; his daughter, Melissa Samens; 5 grandchildren, Marina, Viviana, Tyler, Stephanie and Brandon. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Maltzahn, his brother, Bob (44) and his daughter, Karlee (32) Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Bill was born in Milwaukee, WI and moved to Miami, Florida as a teenager. He attended and graduated from Miami High School. After graduation, he returned to Milwaukee WI where he met his wife, Victoria. They were married for 45 years.

Bill was part of the cooking ministry at Weather Stone Church for many years. Bill loved Jesus, Nascar, fishing and his Thursday morning men's group at Panera. Bill also loved animals and was a foster parent to many over the years. His best friends were Chuck Klotz and his dog, Chuck. He was loved by many and will be missed by many.

Gathering at WEATHER STONE CHURCH 1500 S. WEST LANE NEW BERLIN, WI on Saturday, June 13 from until time of Service at . In lieu of flowers, memorials to Go Cheese PO Box 448 Rochester, WI 53167 in honor of Bill appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved