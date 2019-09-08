Services
William H. "Bill" Seeber

William H. "Bill" Seeber Notice
William H. "Bill" Seeber

West Allis - Found his peace on August 31, 2019, at age 71. Cherished husband of Janice for 23 years. Dear father of Kaye Seeber. Beloved step-father of Julie (Mike) Parenti. Grandfather of Kendall (Joe) Contardo and Matthew Thompson. Great-grandfather of Logan, Tessen, and Joey. Brother of Robert (Kathy) Seeber. Also loved by other family and friends.

Bill was an exceptional math teacher until he retired after 30 years of service with MPS. He was a proud member of the How To Club. He was also an avid weight lifter, and a fan of the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, September 12, from 3-5:45PM. Funeral Service at 6PM. Burial at Highland Memorial Park on Friday -- meet at the cemetery office at 10AM.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
jsonline