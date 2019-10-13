|
|
William H. Stroebel
Tempe, AZ - William H. Stroebel, age 98, passed away August 18, 2019 at the Friendship Village Health Care Center. William, Bill as he was known, was preceded in death by Ann, his beloved wife of 70 years, his daughter, Carol, his parents, Augusta and Fred and his brother, George.
Bill was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. He joined the Army in 1940, serving in the 32nd Red Arrow Division. He and his brothers, George and Fred, served in the South Pacific.
After the war, Bill attended Marquette University via the GI Bill. He became the District Procurement Officer for the Milwaukee Post Office where he and Ann were employed. After retiring, they toured all 50 states, Europe and the South Pacific. In 1985 they moved from WI to Leisure World in Laguna Hills, CA, then to Leisure World in Mesa, AZ. In 1998 they settled in Friendship Village in Tempe.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Diane, his brother, Fred and sister, Grace.
A graveside military tribute will be held at the Forest Hill Memorial Park in Oak Creek, WI on October 18th at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Gross-Yaksh Post 6498, PO Box 20946, Milwaukee, WI 53220.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019