William H. Suyama
Menomonee Falls - Passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Age 67. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Anderson). Loving father of Wendy (Kevin Leonard), Amy (Adam Barnes) and Scott (Nicole Chavez). Proud grandfather of Annelise and Everly Leonard, and Parker and Penelope Barnes. He is further survived by his mother, Machiko, and brother, David (Lynette Jarreau). He was preceded in death by his father, Tamio.
Memorial Gathering at WEST GRANVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 6935 N. 107TH ST. MILWAUKEE, WI 53224 on Monday, October 14 from 3:30 PM until time of Service at 6:30 PM. Refreshments and fellowship following the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to West Granville or Wisconsin JACL are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019