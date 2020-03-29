Services
William H. Van Zile, III

New Berlin - Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, March 25, 2020, age 81 years. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Dubanewicz). Dear father of Beth, William (Kristine) and Frank Van Zile. Loving grandfather of William, Thomas and Andrew. Brother of Beverly (John) Hanawalt, Judy (Robert) Brennan, James (Janet) Van Zile and Polly Fuchs and brother-in-law Fred Fredrickson. Preceded in death by his parents William and Marion Van Zile and sister Ruth Lange. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Private visitation will be held for the family and public services to be held at a future date. Member of West Allis Masonic Lodge #291 (Past Master and longtime Secretary), Daylight Masonic Lodge #358, West Allis Chapter #84 Royal Arch Masons (Past High Priest), Kilbourn Council #9 Royal and Select Masters (Past Most Illustrious Grand Master of Wisconsin), Ivanhoe Commandery #24 (Past Commander), Wisconsin Commandery #1 Knights Templar (Honorary Past Grand Commander of Wisconsin), Scottish Rite Valley of Milwaukee, Tripoli Shrine (Crusaders Unit Treasurer) and First United Methodist Church - West Allis. Proud Air Force Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Tripoli Transportation Fund and appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020
