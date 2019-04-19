Services
William "Ace" Hanewall

Hanewall, William "Ace" Age 83, died quietly in his sleep on April 15, 2019 at Heritage Senior Living in Elm Grove. Born December 1,1935 in Athens, WI to Fred and Evelyn Hanewall. Bill leaves behind his wife Sandy (nee Warren), children Michael, Jeffery, and Nickie (Mike) Gerboth, grandsons Leland and David, sisters Mary and Nancy and their families, as well as many friends and neighbors whose lives he's left an indelible mark on. His professional career was as a financial manager for local companies, including Kohl's, Marcus Corp., Meurer Bakery, and Butters-Fetting. Bill was a relentless tennis player, managing leagues well into his 70's and playing doubles with guys half his age. Visitation at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield on Tuesday, April 23 from 10:00 AM, until the time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Followed by Marine Corps Military Honors and reception. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Special Olympics Wisconsin, 2310 Crossroads Drive, Suite 1000, Madison, WI 53718-7600, Zoological Society of Milwaukee, 10005 West Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226-4383, or Fisher House Wisconsin, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee WI, 53295- 0001, in Bill's honor. Please see Harder Funeral Home website for complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019
