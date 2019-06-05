|
Heidinger, William "Bill" William "Bill" Heidinger passed into eternity on June 4, 2019 at the age of 93. He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth (John) Callan; grandchildren Emily, Bill (Tess) and Grace Callan; and his beloved beagle Abby. He is reunited in Heaven with his dear wife of 26 years, Josephine Heidinger; also preceded in death by beloved canine companions Maggie, Molly, and Kelly. Bill adored his family and grandchildren and devoted his life to taking care of and spending time with them. Services for Bill will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W North Ave, Brookfield). A visitation for family and friends will take place at 10:00am, followed by a prayer service at 12:00pm. A private burial will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorial donations in honor of Bill may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019