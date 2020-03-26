|
William "Bill" Hinsenkamp
Waukesha - William Hinsenkamp, age 76, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.gundersonfh.com for updates as they become available and we encourage you to share your online condolences with Bill's family.
