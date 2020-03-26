Resources
More Obituaries for William Hinsenkamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Hinsenkamp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Hinsenkamp Notice
William "Bill" Hinsenkamp

Waukesha - William Hinsenkamp, age 76, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.gundersonfh.com for updates as they become available and we encourage you to share your online condolences with Bill's family.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care 2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline