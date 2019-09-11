Services
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
262-782-5330
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
William I. "Bill" Simon

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Bill is survived by his wife of 35 years Judith (nee Gunther), children Christopher, Pamela (Tim) Carney, Cheryl Jacobson, Jennifer, and Billy. He is also survived by his brother Thomas (Jenny) and Judy's children, William (Rebecca) Boppre and Nicole (Michael) Donahue, 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, and brother and sister in law, nieces and nephews. Bill was a proud US Coast Guard veteran and was actively involved in the American Legion Post. The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Froedtert, specifically the MICU. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10:00 am until the 12:00 noon funeral service at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (East Chapel) 14075 W. North Ave., Brookfield, WI 53005. Memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to: Hoptel - Milwaukee VA Medical Center (https://www.milwaukee.va.gov/giving/) or the Milwaukee Humane Society

(https://www.wihumane.org/)

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
