|
|
William "Bill" J. Brandt
Jackson - formerly of Cedarburg, December 31, 2019 age 77 yrs. Beloved husband of Diane (Nee Prochnow). Loving father Lisa (Rob) Teske and the late Brenda. Dear brother of Irv (Arlene) Brandt, Ray (Kathy) Brandt and sister-in-law Katie Brandt. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Bill was a member of the Wisconsin Laborer's Cement Finishers Union 558.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 - 6:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church W61 N498 Washington Ave. Cedarburg. Visitation will be held at the church on Wed. from 3:00 PM - 5:45 PM. Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church Window Fund or would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020