Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Drzadinski, William J. Passed to Eternal Life Friday, April 26, 2019, age 75 years. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Owen). Dear father of Jeffrey (Dawn) Drzadinski, Jan (Rick) Smith and Kathy (Chuck) Kremer. Cherished grandfather of Nicole, Kyle, Megan and Mason Drzadinski, Collin and Trent Smith, Paul and Darren Kremer. Brother of Jerry (Laurel), Pat (Norm) Lester and the late James. Brother in law of Carole (Bill) Klovas and the late Joel (Kathy) Owen. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church (8500 W. Coldspring Rd.) 3PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 6PM. Private entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Proud Marine Corps Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorial to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
