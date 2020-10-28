1/1
Milwaukee - Went to heaven on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at age 91. Loving Husband of Nancy (nee Mlodzik). Beloved father of Jim and John (Ann) Dundas. Cherished grandpa of Alex, Andrew, Jason, and Jenna. Dear Brother of Carol. He will be missed by many other family members and friends. Bill loved to golf and watch his grandchildren play sports. A visitation for Bill will be held on Monday November, 9 2020 at ST. VERONICA CHURCH, 4001 S. Whitnall Ave from 10AM to 11AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow, at 11AM. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.






