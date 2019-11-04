|
William J. Eckert
Sussex - Age 74 years. Saturday, November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Coenen). Loving father of Billy and Tim Eckert. Proud grandpa of Devin and Leif. Brother-in-law of John (Diane) Coenen and Dennis (Betsy) Coenen. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, November 8 at 11 AM at St. James Catholic Church W220 N6588 Town Line Rd., Menomonee Falls. Visitation Thursday at the funeral home from 5-8PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019