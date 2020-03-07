Resources
William J. Fellows

William J. Fellows Notice
Brookfield - Passed peacefully on March 5, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Irene for 60 years. Loving father of Marc (Ileana), Brian (Clare) and Jeff (Meme). Special grandpa of Max, Sam, Jessica and Christina. Dear brother of Charlotte King. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 4 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 6 PM. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center for their support and compassionate care.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
