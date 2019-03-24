Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for William Griebling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Griebling

Notice Condolences

William J. Griebling Notice
Griebling, William J. Bill passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, age 91. Cherished husband of the late Evelyn Griebling (nee Bach) for 68 years. Loving father of Gayle (Tom) Smith, Steve and Terry (Chris) Griebling. Beloved grandfather of Rebekah (Travis) Schaefer, Sarah (Jonathan) Beaudoin, the late Jeremy, Jenelle (Josh) Griebling, Cody (Molly), Kelsey and Conor "Lance Corporal" Griebling. Proud great grandpa of Adam, Noah, Evangeline, Harrison, Brianna and Knox. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 11-11:45AM. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated in honor of William Griebling to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now