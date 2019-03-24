|
Griebling, William J. Bill passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, age 91. Cherished husband of the late Evelyn Griebling (nee Bach) for 68 years. Loving father of Gayle (Tom) Smith, Steve and Terry (Chris) Griebling. Beloved grandfather of Rebekah (Travis) Schaefer, Sarah (Jonathan) Beaudoin, the late Jeremy, Jenelle (Josh) Griebling, Cody (Molly), Kelsey and Conor "Lance Corporal" Griebling. Proud great grandpa of Adam, Noah, Evangeline, Harrison, Brianna and Knox. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 11-11:45AM. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated in honor of William Griebling to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019