Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
St Robert Catholic Church
4019 N. Farwell Ave
Shorewood, WI
Service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St Robert Catholic Church
4019 N. Farwell Ave
Shorewood, IL
William J. Hayes Iii Notice
William J. Hayes III

Entered eternal life on January 10, 2020, at the age of 79. First born of the late William J. Hayes Jr. and Monica Schumaker. Beloved father of Patrick S. (Samara) Hayes, from his marriage with Carol, and proud grandfather to his grandson. Dear brother of the late Patrick J. (the late Peggy) Hayes, Timothy (Sharon) Hayes, Thomas (Mary Kay) Hayes, Monica (John) Anderson, Kathleen Hayes, and the late Therese (Har Hari) Khalsa. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends.

Education: Marquette University - Journalism/Advertising ('58-'62); NROTC Commission as 2nd Lt., USMC. Service: U.S. Marine Corps ('62-'66), earning the National Defense Service and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medals. Career: Copywriter/Editor/District Sales Manager/Brand Marketing Manager - Jos. Schlitz Brewing Co. (Milwaukee, '66-'82); Director, National Retail Sales - Stroh Brewery (Detroit, '82-'90); Senior Account Executive - Grocery Marketing Magazine (Chicago, '90-'92); Associate Publisher/Editor in Chief - Independent Grocers Alliance (Chicago, '92-'04). Bill was a celebrated public speaker, skilled craftsman, and gifted storyteller. A world traveler, avid boater, life-long Packer fan, bookworm, and cinephile.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 4 from 9:30am to 10:30am at St Robert Catholic Church, 4019 N. Farwell Ave., Shorewood, WI 53211. Service from 10:30am to 11:30am. Reception to follow. Memorials in Bill's name may be made to the Semper Fi Fund: https://semperfifund.org/donate/ways-to-donate/

www.feerickfuneralhome.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
