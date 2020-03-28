Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
William Hayes
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Robert’s Catholic Church
4019 N. Farwell Ave.
Shorewood, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Robert’s Catholic Church
4019 N. Farwell Ave.
Shorewood, WI
William J. Hayes Iii


1940 - 2020
William J. Hayes Iii Notice
William J. Hayes III

Entered eternal life on January 10, 2020, at the age of 79. Due to health concerns regarding the Coronavirus, services that were scheduled at St. Robert's Catholic Church in April have been RESCHEDULED. Visitation for Bill Hayes will now be taking place on Saturday, August 1, from 9:30AM to 10:30AM. Mass from 10:30AM to 11:30AM. Reception to follow. Memorials in Bill's name may be made to the Semper Fi Fund: https://semperfifund.org/donate/ways-to-donate/ For full notice, please see www.feerickfuneralhome.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
