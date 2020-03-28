|
|
William J. Hayes III
Entered eternal life on January 10, 2020, at the age of 79. Due to health concerns regarding the Coronavirus, services that were scheduled at St. Robert's Catholic Church in April have been RESCHEDULED. Visitation for Bill Hayes will now be taking place on Saturday, August 1, from 9:30AM to 10:30AM. Mass from 10:30AM to 11:30AM. Reception to follow. Memorials in Bill's name may be made to the Semper Fi Fund: https://semperfifund.org/donate/ways-to-donate/ For full notice, please see www.feerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020