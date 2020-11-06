1/1
William J. "Bill" Hetzel
William J. "Bill" Hetzel

Entered Eternal Life on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Beloved husband to the late Beatrice. Loving father to John (Julie), Mike (Debby), Mary (Ron) Schindel, and Paul (Drea). Grandfather to Nicole (Phil), David, Kelly, Kevin, Lauren (Justin) and Isabelle. Great-grandfather to Natalie, William and Mason. Brother to Mary, the late; Flo, Lolly, Andy and Peggy. Further survived by sister and brother in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at St. Paul's Catholic Church (1720 E Norwich Ave, Milwaukee) on Wednesday, November 11 from 10 to 11 AM with Mass at 11 AM. Private entombment. The family wishes to thank the SICU staff and many physicians at Froedtert Hospital who provided compassionate care for him.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
NOV
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
