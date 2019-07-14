|
Hibl, William J. "Bill" Passed unexpectedly on Thurs., July 11, 2019 at the age of 68. He leaves behind his loving children, Douglas (Sheila) Hibl, Angela (Jason) Gierach, Julie (Steve) Sparapani and Kelly Hibl. Grandchildren, Nico, Kaley, Taylor, Zachary, Emma, Ava and Mia. He is further survived by sisters, Sharon (Rob) Wagner, Cindy (Tom) Wendt and Debbie (Mike) Lococo; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Arlene. A visitation will be held on Fri., July 19th from 4:00PM until the time of the 6:00PM Memorial Service, at the Funeral Home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019