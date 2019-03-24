Services
William J. "Bill" Hoppe

Hoppe, William J. "Bill" Born to Eternal Life on March 12, 2019, at age 77. Loving husband of Peggy for 52 years. Devoted Dad of Teresa "Teri" (Scott) Ley, Mark (Mary Jo) Hoppe, and Jeff Hoppe. Proud Grandpa of Nathan, Joshua, William, Nick, Noelle, and Will. Dear brother of Rick (Kathleen) Hoppe. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Erv and Coddy Hoppe, and his sister Kathy Holt. Bill retired from Falk Corp. after 42 years of service. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Sunday, March 31, from 1-345PM. Service at 4PM. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
