|
|
Howard, William J. William "Bill" Howard, age 59 passed away on April 17th, 2019. He was born on February 16th, 1960 to James and Shirley Howard. Bill is survived by his sister Barbara (Jeffrey) Rauh, niece Alissa and nephew Jonathan. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Bill is preceded in death by his parents James and Shirley. There will be a visitation for Bill at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, April 23rd from 3-6:15 PM, funeral service at 630. There will be a private family burial at Wauwatosa Cemetery. Memorials are appreciated to ARCh and Camp Pow Wow. A special thank you to Rose and the nursing staff at Waukesha Memorial ICU for their compassionate care for Bill during his time there.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019