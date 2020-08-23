1/1
William J. "Bill" Jablonski

Passed peacefully in Arizona February 24, 2020 while surrounded by his family at the age of 73 years. Beloved and loving husband of Judy (nee Mayer), to whom he was married for 30 years. Loving Dad to son, William and daughter Amy (Bryan Kelly), Stepson James Mayer (Deborah). Proud Grandpa of Darby Reese who was the joy of his life. Dear brother of Rosalie Frey, Kathleen Arciszewski, Cheryl Ellis, and brother-in law Stuart Ellis. A special cousin, friend and brother, of Walter Jablonski. Further survived by many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, his golf and fishing buddies. He was preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Cecelia Jablonski. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Bill attended SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Grade School and was a 1964 graduate of Boys Tech High School. Bill served in the U.S. Army Infantry in 1966 and served proudly as a member of the 101st Airborne Division-Screaming Eagles. He had a career in graphic arts and as a professional barber for 39 years. He was a member of Hales Corners American Legion Post and the Sons of Neptune. A stranger to none, and a loyal friend to many, Bill retired to Sun Lakes, AZ where he played golf and acted in local plays. Bill was an artist and loved to dance, but most of all, he loved to have fun and did so in whatever he was doing. Bill will be remembered for his signature humor, warmth and good nature which brightened every setting he entered. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Legion Hales Corners or other Veterans charities would be appreciated.

The family will receive relatives and friends for a Memorial Visitation Thursday, August 27 at the Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00 PM.

"He was our sunshine"






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
