Fr. William J. Kidd, S.J.
Wauwatosa - Fr. Kidd was a member of the St. Camillus Jesuit Community and was called to eternal life on March 3, 2020. He was 86 years old and a Jesuit for 69 years. He received an STL Degree in Theology. In 1966, he received a M.S. in Mathematics from Marquette University and then a M.B.A. from Creighton University, Omaha, NE in 1979. He taught and served at Red Cloud Indian School in Pine Ridge, SD; Campion High School in Prairie du Chien, WI; and at Creighton Prep in Omaha, NE. For 34 years, he worked at Marquette University in the Offices of Finance and in IT Services.
Fr. Kidd was born in Kansas City, MO on August 29, 1933. He entered the Society of Jesus at Florissant, MO on August 8, 1950 and he was ordained Jesuit priest at Gesu Church, Milwaukee, WI on June 11, 1963. He was predeceased by his parents.
There will be a private funeral Mass and Burial. Memorials may be sent to the Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, 1010 N. Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642 with a notation: "In Memory of William Kidd, S.J.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020