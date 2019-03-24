|
Lazeration, William "Bill" J. age 89, of Necedah, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He was born February 20, 1930 in Paterson, New Jersey. Following high school, Bill served in the U.S. Navy. He married Lois Worden on June 22, 1963 in Milwaukee. He is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Sue McMurry of Necedah, Thomas (Catherine) Worden of New Berlin, and Marie (Dwayne) Richter of Menomonee Falls. Bill was also a devoted grandfather to 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Bill worked as an equipment operator at Wisconsin Energies until his retirement.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019