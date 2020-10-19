1/
William J. Mastopietro
William J. Mastopietro

Franklin - Age 95. Born into eternal life October 15, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife Helen. Loving companion of Sylvia. Loving father of Kurt (Brenda), William (Mary Osowski), and Brigette (Jerry) Katz. Blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Proud US Army Veteran. Longtime member of the American Legion Post #299. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Friday, October 30th from 10 AM to 12:30 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community Church, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners on Friday, October 30th at 1 PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
