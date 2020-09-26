William (Bill) J. McBain



Milwaukee - Bill McBain of Milwaukee, 1948, Age 71, passed away Thursday September 17th, 2020 in Necedah, WI



Bill attended West Allis Central High School. He served his country as a Marine in the Vietnam War and was a dedicated Milwaukee Fire Fighter.



Bill was the son of the late William & Marie McBain. He is survived by his loving daughters, Jennifer (Marc) Revenson and Kelly (John) Filocha. Loved by Debbi Dittman, Erin Dittman, Jaymie (Ales) Tompa. Siblings Linda (Bob) Johnson, Rick (Mary Lou) McBain and Steve (Niki) McBain. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Leah, Gianna, Mariela, Ales, Liam and Remy. Loved by his nieces, nephews, friends and true partner in crime, Rickey.



In accordance to his wishes he was cremated, a memorial to celebrate his life will be held at Arlington Park Cemetery 4141 S. 27th Street Greenfield, WI, in the open air chapel, weather permitting, chapel if raining. Tuesday September 29th, 2020 12pm-3pm (Service at 1pm).



Due to current health precautions, social distancing and face coverings are suggested.









